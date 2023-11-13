The Kid LAROI Is Touring Australia In February 2024 So Alert The Group Chat ASAP

It’s the homecoming we’ve been waiting for. Aussie global sensation The Kid LAROI has just announced his national stadium tour —The First Time Tour — for February 2024. So make sure to tee up your most responsible mate to buy tix because you just know they’re going to sell out fast.

Despite the name, The First Time Tour isn’t really the first time The Kid LAROI has toured Australia.

In 2022 he performed the End Of The World Tour around the country and according to my mates who went, he ate that shit UP.

The name is referencing his highly anticipated debut studio album The First Time which was released late last week.

Isn’t it wild to think how he only just released his debut album after already becoming the highest-placing First Nations artist in the history of Triple J Hottest 100 and having his 2021 single “Stay” with Justin Bieber top the charts around the world?

Not too fkn shabby, if you ask me!

The First Time Tour kicks off in Melbourne on February 2 and wraps up on the Gold Coast on February 18, which I think is pretty relaxed compared to the usual zoom-zoom from one place to another that most artists have to do when touring Aus.

Fingers crossed the Sydney-native gets to spend some time with friends and family while he’s here.



Here’s a full run-down of the dates:

Melbourne, AAMI Park — February 2

Perth, HBF Park — February 9

Adelaide, Coopers Stadium — February 13

Sydney, Commbank Stadium — February 16

Gold Coast, CBUS Super Stadium — February 18

General public tickets go on sale Monday, November 20 via Ticketek at 10am AEST.

Telstra Plus 20 Hour Member pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, November 16 at 10am AEST.

If you want to get in the mood before the tickets go on sale, you can check out The Kid LAROI’s latest alum The First Time on Spotify.