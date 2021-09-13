Holy hell: The Kid LAROI has announced his first Australian tour, which will be held at massive arenas across our capital cities. True king shit.
LAROI is a proud Kamilaroi man who has taken the world by storm, working with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly. He also just performed at the VMAs with Bieber, and it truly was a sight to behold.
“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” LAROI said of the tour.
“I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”
LAROI is also only 18. EIGHTEEN!!!! When I was 18, I couldn’t find my way around a shopping centre without getting lost. This guy is literally selling tickets to arena tours. Iconic.
The GLOBAL tour aptly called End of the World tour will finish in Australia, starting in LAROI’s neck of the woods, Sydney. Peep the 2022 tour dates below:
- Thursday 26 May – Qudos Bank Arena: Gadigal Land, Sydney NSW
- Monday 30 May – RAC Arena: Whadjuk Nyoongar Nation, Perth WA
- Wednesday 1 June – Adelaide Entertainment Centre: Kaurna, Adelaide SA
- Friday 3 June – Rod Laver Arena: Wurundjeri Land, Melbourne VIC
- Monday 6 June – Riverstage: Jagera Turrbal, Brisbane QLD
We just love to see an Aussie like The Kid LAROI thriving!
