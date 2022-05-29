Local chart-topper The Kid LAROI is being sued by his former manager according to documents filed in the Supreme Court. If he loses, Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard (AKA: The Kid LAROI) could have to fork out a hefty stack of cash.

Daniel “Zig” Annor, the managing director of ART Management Group is suing the Kamilaroi man for alleged breach of contract and loss of income. Annor claims the musician ended his management contract days before signing a massive deal with Sony Music Entertainment as per The Herald Sun.

The documents allege The Kid LAROI wasn’t permitted to hire another manager until the contract had expired or until he had chatted to Annor about it.

Annor is also seeking damages from LAROI’s mother Sloane Marie Howard who he claims interfered in their client/artist relationship.

At the time of writing, The Kid LAROI has not publicly commented on the matter.

Back in January The Kid LAROI became the highest placing First Nations artist in the history of the Triple J Hottest 100.

His track with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, finished second in the countdown and is hands down one of the funkiest tunes of 2021 (and TikTok).

The singer is also currently in the midst of his Aussie tour and was joined on the stage by Sydney drill rap group ONEFOUR on Friday.

READ MORE 17 Y.O. Kamilaroi Rapper The Kid LAROI Just Passed Kendrick Fkn Lamar For Spotify Listens

“These guys have been banned from performing in Australia, and guess what? I don’t fuck with that,” said LAROI to his hometown crowd as per NME.

“So tonight, I’m gonna fucking give them what they deserve, and they’re gonna come out here and do a few songs for us tonight. Let’s fucking go Sydney.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac_S_2009 (@isaacsym_2009)

Peep the Kid LAROI’s remaining Aus 2022 tour dates below: