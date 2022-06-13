The Kid LAROI has brought out the big guns after missing both his Melbourne shows last week due to illness. The Wiggles brought the absolute ruckus to Rod Laver Arena and fans gobbled it up like fruit salad.

It comes just days after The Kid LAROI told panellists on The Project he had “a couple of cool things planned for the make-up shows. A couple of special guests…possibly”.

Cut to Sunday night in Melbourne and the guests couldn’t have been more special. We love an intergenerational Aussie musical collab.

@bellavarelis when you fly from sydney to melbourne solo to see @The Kid LAROI.s last australian show, but you get The Wiggles instead 🫠😂 ♬ original sound – Bella

OG members Anthony Field, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page were all there to rock out with LAROI who looked just as excited as the packed venue.

Classic bangers such as “Toot Toot”, “Chugga Chugga”, “Big Red Car” and “Fruit Salad” were all played to the roaring crowd.

Just when you thought the magic was over, chief-wiggle Anthony Field presented LAROI with an original guitar in a VERY cute moment.

Petition for The Kid LAROI to be an honorary member of The Wiggles, anyone? Ok, fine I’ll get it started.

The Kid LAROI cancelled both his original Melbourne shows after catching the nasty flu going around.

Footage emerged of the singer sound-checking literally minutes before needing an IV drip shortly after the show’s axing. The whole saga was super disappointing for everyone involved.

“Melbourne I am so sorry, and I love you guys more than life itself.” The singer wrote.

“I’ve woken up feeling worse than I was last night, I have just seen the doctor again and I have been told I can’t perform tonight.

“My heart is broken, and I feel like I am letting you all down again but I promise I will make it up to you.”

Well, there you go. I reckon he made it up to us!