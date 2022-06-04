A Vid Emerged Of The Kid LAROI Sound-Checking Mins Before Needing An IV Drip & Axing His Show

Footage has emerged of Sydney chart-topper The Kid LAROI sound-checking before he cancelled his Melbourne show on Friday night. The footage was uploaded to TikTok during the wee hours of Friday and my god, this poor bloke sounds absolutely crook.

The Kid LAROI was supposed to be performing at the Rod Laver Arena as part of his big ol’ worldwide tour. But about half an hour after the show was supposed to start, it was cancelled.

The pre-show footage was taken from a few rows back in the ground floor mosh pit. About 100 or so lucky fans had wrangled their way into watching the singer warm up his vocal cords.

“I dunno, I’m feeling a little run down,” the Kamilaroi artist told the intimate crowd.

“So excuse me if it’s not the best.”

Needing to suss an IV drip (as mentioned in the apology note published to his Insta story) seems pretty fkn intense TBH.

In his Insta story — posted after the Friday night show was cancelled — The Kid LAROI said his team called for a doctor after his soundcheck. The doc brought along an IV drop as well as “some extra stuff to try and help”.

“As the night went on, it got worse, to the point where it was hard for me stand up and go to the bathroom”.

He also described feeling lightheaded while his body felt heavy. Grim!!!

Even though they didn’t get a show last night, the Melbourne crowd still tried to make the best of the sitch. In true Aussie fashion, numerous shoeys were skulled at all corners of Rod Laver Arena. Surround sound shoeys, anyone?

The Kid LAROI’s scheduled Melbourne gigs came after a string of shows in Sydney, Perth and Adelaide.

He was slated to perform in Melbourne again on Saturday night. But he’s had to cancel that gig too. He posted another apology on Insta explaining that he’d woken up feeling even worse.

“I have just seen the doctor again and I have been told I can’t perform tonight,” he explained.

According to the Insta story, his Melbourne shows will be rescheduled to next Friday and Sunday. ATM, there’s no word on his scheduled Brissy gigs for this coming Monday and Tuesday.