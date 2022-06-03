The Kid LAROI Had To Can His First Melb Show Half An Hour After He Was Meant To Get On Stage

The Kid LAROI‘s had to back out of his first Melbourne show after falling sick unexpectedly.

The Kid LAROI was supposed to be performing at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday as part of his big ‘ol worldwide tour. But about half an hour after the show was supposed to start, it was cancelled.

live footage of the kid laroi concert getting postponed 40 minutes after he was meant to be onstage xx pic.twitter.com/KX7klStWu2 — lila (@ilballodellalil) June 3, 2022

The Kid LAROI then released a statement on Friday night to apologise for the cancellation and explain that he’s really crook.

In an Insta story, he said he woke up on Friday morning feeling sick but did two COVID-19 tests which came back negative.

He explained that at first he was on the road to recovery but after his soundcheck started feeling worse again.

“I wanted to perform still, so we called the doctors and had them bring an IV drip and some extra stuff to try and help,” he said.

“As the night went on, it got worse, to the point where it was hard for me to stand up and go to the bathroom.

“I was getting super lightheaded and my body felt super heavy.”

That does sound pretty fkn rough. He apologised profusely in the story, particularly ‘cos this is his first tour.

“I absolutely hate that I’ve had to do this, especially so last minute as it’s not fair on you guys,” he said.

“But at the end of the day I have to put my health first and I would be lying to you if I told you I was okay to come up and perform for you.”

The Kid LAROI also said he was determined to reschedule the show and come back to perform. Ticketek has also confirmed it’s working to organise a new date according to its website.

Some lucky Melbourne folks actually got a cheeky bonus show though. The Kid LAROI played at Lucky Thursdays and it looks fkn fun frankly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Thursdays (@luckythursdays)

Nothing like a $5 vodka coke and an unexpected concert IMO.

The Kid LAROI is just over halfway through the absolute huge Australian leg of his End Of The World tour. He’ll then be hopping over to Europe in July.