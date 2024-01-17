Two 16-Year-Old Boys Have Been Charged With Murder Over The Death Of Melb Doctor Ash Gordon

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged over the death of a Ash Gordon, a 33-year-old doctor who was found dead in Melbourne‘s north-east on the weekend.

The 16-year-old boys from Dandenong and Travancore were arrested by the homicide squad on Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated burglary and theft.

Gordon, a young doctor who was well-known to his Doncaster community, was found severely injured on Eildon Street at 5.30am on Saturday morning by police who were called over reports of a burglary at his home. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Victoria Police alleges Gordon was fatally injured in some kind of confrontation.

“We know that Ash’s family and loved ones are grieving. This arrest will not take away the tragedy of this dreadful situation, but we hope that it will alleviate some of their distress. We will continue to provide all the support they require during this difficult time,” Serious Crime Division Superintendent Janet Stevenson said in a statement.

“Ash was a much-loved, valued member of our community, and we are all trying to make sense of what has occurred.

“This type of incident can create fear and uncertainty. We want our community to feel safe in their homes and to that end, Victoria Police will do continue to do everything in our power to make this a reality.”

Ash Gordon and his partner Dakota Nagel. Image: Instagram.

Gordon’s sister Natalie alleged he had been asleep at his home when he was awoken by intruders. She said he had woken his flatmate and childhood friend Tristen Standing, told him to call the police, and then left in pursuit of the intruders.

Tributes have begun flowing for Gordon, who was a GP and founder of Redefine Aesthetics Richmond.

“Thank you for always being there for me when I needed you,” Standing wrote in a post on social media.

“Thank you for all the memories and good times we’ve shared. And thank you for letting me into your world and having me be a part of it.

“I promise there won’t be a day I don’t remember you. You were such a large person and a large part of my life that the you-sized hole left will be hard to fill.”

Natalie described her brother as “charming, funny, caring” and “just a massive personality that commanded attention as soon as he walked into the room, without even saying a word.”

“He was a great man who cared deeply for his patients, his family, his friends, and his career,” she said.

“He was a wonderful person and a great doctor.”

The two 16-year-old boys charged with murder will appear at a children’s court at a later date.