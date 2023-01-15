Police and family are concerned for the welfare of Melbourne woman Dakota Lee Nagel, who has been missing since last week.

The 24-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday, January 8.

She and some friends left her Doncaster home at about 2am on Sunday and visited several licensed venues in the Prahan and South Yarra area.

During the latter part of Sunday afternoon Nagel parted company with her friends. She has not been in touch with family or friends since that time, a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Nagel’s Mum reported her daughter missing on Wednesday, January 11.

Police said her disappearance is out of character, and investigators and her family are concerned for her welfare.

“She has a wide circle of friends and often attends licensed venues in the Prahran area,” the police spokesperson said.

“At times friends will not hear from her for a day or two, however it is unusual for her not to have contacted anyone for this length of time.”

Dakota Lee Nagel’s family have urgently pleaded for the public’s assistance in finding her, and reiterated that her disappearance is out of character.

“Our family are worried sick and her puggy fur-babies are distraught. She would not have left them this long,” a family member wrote on Facebook.

“Her fur-kids are her life and mean as much to her as ours do. She’s also about to become an aunty and is so excited, so there’s no way she would miss it.

“This is out of character for her to not contact someone.”

Police said Nagel is believed to have been in the Prahan, South Yarra, CBD and Southbank areas since Sunday.

She was wearing a hot pink crop top with a Playboy bunny logo on the front when she was last seen, however, she may have changed clothes.

Police described Nagel “as being about 157cm tall with a petite build, blonde hair and blue/grey eyes”.

Anyone who sees Nagel is urged to contact triple-zero immediately.

Those with information regarding her disappearance or current whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.