A 25-Year-Old Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Woman Was Found Dead In Tweed Heads

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that some readers may find distressing.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Tweed Heads, near the NSW and Queensland border.

The woman’s body was found at a Lakes Drive home at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, after NSW Police responded to a call expressing concerns for her welfare.

She is yet to be formally identified and the nature of her injuries have not been revealed, but police believe the unknown woman is aged in her 60s.

After the body was discovered, police established a crime scene and launched an investigation. Inquiries led officers to find an injured 25-year-old man at a business 10 minutes away. He was taken under police guard to a hospital for treatment.

Upon discharge, the man — who is reportedly known to the woman — was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with murder on Thursday morning.

The man has been refused bail and is set to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today (Thursday).

Neighbours of the woman have told The Gold Coast Bulletin that a woman living at the Tweed Heads home was aged in her 40s. It’s unclear whether this is the same woman who was found deceased.

One neighbour said they were “rattled” by the incident.

“There’s been multiple police vans and cars parked out the front of the home all last night and this morning,” a man from the area said.

“It’s just awful.”

The tragic news comes less than a week after a 70-year-old grandmother was stabbed to death at a shopping centre in Ipswich, Queensland.

Queensland Police have arrested five teenage boys in relation to the incident, with one 16-year-old boy charged with murder.

According to femicide researcher Sherele Moody, the woman is the third have allegedly been killed in 2024 — and we’re only five weeks into the year.

Image: Nine