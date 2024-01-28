‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’: 16 Y.O. Killed In Boat Crash Identified As Darcy Sutherland

The teenager who was tragically killed after two boats collided in Sydney’s south last Friday has been identified as 16-year-old Darcy Sutherland.

On Friday, January 26, NSW Police reported that a teenage girl was killed after two small aluminium boats collided at Swallow Rock, Grays Point.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.15 am, where they treated Darcy. She was then taken to St George Hospital where she later died.

As reported by 9News, Darcy was wearing a lifejacket when the incident occurred.

(Image source: 9News)

Following the news, an online fundraiser was created by Jamil Barmania to support Sutherland’s family as they make arrangements for the teenager. The GoFundMe has a target of $10,000 and has received more than $37,161 in donations.

“Following the tragic accident that occurred on 26 January we are raising funds for the family in honour of Darcy Sutherland,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

“We have received numerous requests on how to help and we are creating this page to assist the family with the necessary arrangements.

“Thank you for your love and support and coming together to assist the family during this difficult time.”

Alongside the fundraiser, family, friends and strangers have flocked to Darcy’s TikTok account to share their tributes to the teen — many remembering the 16-year-old as a “beautiful” and “caring” girl.

(Image source: TiKTok) (Image source: TiKTok)

Two 16-year-old boys were also taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.

“The vessels have been seized for examination and an investigation into the circumstance surrounding this incident has commenced,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.