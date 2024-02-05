Police Arrest Five People Following Investigation Into The Alleged Stabbing Of Ipswich Grandmother

Queensland Police have made a number of arrests following the investigation into the alleged stabbing of Queensland grandmother Vyleen White.

On Saturday, the 70-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death at an underground car park at Town Square Redbank Plains shopping centre in Ipswich. It is alleged that White’s car was then taken and found at Springfield Lakes on Sunday Morning, which is 20 minutes away from the reported incident.

Four people were seen walking down Bruny Street on CCTV, 9News reports.

The alleged stabbing was said to have occurred when White was shopping. A six-year-old girl witnessed the incident.

(Image source: 9News)

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Queensland Police says it has made four arrests on Monday in relation to the alleged attack.

“Three 16-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy have been arrested in Ipswich today and are currently assisting police with enquiries,” it said.

These arrests are in addition to the arrest of a 15-year-old Ripley boy who has since been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle in relation to the alleged stolen car.

Detective Acting Superintendent Heath McQueen said he was “confident” more people would be taken into custody by Monday night due to the “overwhelming” amount of tip-offs from the community.

“This is senseless, senseless violence,” he said, per 9News.

“This was an attack on a 70-year-old grandmother. This wasn’t gang members on gang members.”

On Saturday, McQueen described the alleged attack as a “cowardly crime”.

“It’s abhorrent, it’s violent, and it’s a cowardly crime like I have not seen in my time as a detective,” McQueen said.

Speaking to 9News, White’s daughter described the 70-year-old as “the light and life of their family” and added that she was “the most loving, compassionate and caring person you could ever meet”.

Friends, family and sympathetic strangers have paid tribute to the beloved grandmother, with some leaving flowers at the place where the alleged attack occurred.

(Image source: 9News)

The 15-year-old boy will appear at Ipswich Children’s Court today. Police have called on any witnesses to come forward.