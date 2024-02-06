15 Y.O. Girl Hospitalised After Stranger Allegedly Stabbed Her 10 Times Outside Dance Studio

Lachlan Hodson

A 15-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after what police have alleged to be a knife attack in Bundaberg, Brisbane.

The accused is a 34-year-old woman who police allege stabbed the young girl as many as 10 times outside of a dance studio in the town north of Brisbane. The 15-year-old worked at the studio as a student-teacher.

According to police, the woman initiated a conversation with the 15-year-old before allegedly attacking her with a knife.

The girl required surgery for non-life-threatening injuries sustained to her back, and as of Tuesday afternoon is in a stable condition.

The 34-year-old has been charged by police with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody. Her lawyer has requested a mental health report be made before proceeding further.

TnT Dance Studio, the dance school where the incident took place, said in a post on social media that a student-teacher is receiving medical care, and thanked the teachers who called police when the incident occurred.

“What kind of place do we live in, where our safety is [allegedly] violated by offenders who shouldn’t be in the community?” Questioned the studio in a statement.

In a post made on Tuesday afternoon prior to the victim’s surgery, TnT Dance Studio shared an image of flowers it had received from members of the community for letting their student-teacher “know we are thinking of her, and are so grateful she is a survivor!”

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident or has access to dash-cam/CCTV footage of the event to come forward.

