CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Queensland Police are investigating after a 45-year-old woman was found dead in a Brisbane apartment on Thursday night.

Police were called to the unit on Franklin Street, Annerley at 9pm. The woman was dead before they arrived.

A 53-year-old man – who is reportedly known to the woman and was already at the apartment when officers arrived — is assisting police with enquiries.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing into the cause of the death of the woman. No one has been charged.

According to femicide researcher and journalist Sherele Moody, 18 women have been killed this year.

Emmerich was allegedly murdered in front of her children.

It was one of her children who called 000 – after the suspect allegedly fled the home without organising for help to come.

RIP EMMERICH LASAKER!❤️ — Sherele Moody (Femicide Researcher) 🌈 (@ShereleMoody) April 19, 2023

Just this month, five women were killed in two weeks.

A 51-year-old woman, who is yet to be identified, was allegedly stabbed with a knife outside the Doubletree Hilton on the Esplanade, according to Northern Territory Police. A man believed to be her partner has been charged.

About 11.30pm on Easter Sunday, 42-year-old Erin Gilbert was found dead in her Merrylands apartment in Sydney with “very serious and severe” injuries by her 38-year-old husband Nic Gilbert. Police are still searching for her killer who has yet to be found.

The same day Erin’s body was discovered, 59-year-old Sydney woman Lisa Fenwick was found with multiple stab wounds in a Mascot apartment. Her 61-year-old partner Anthony Eriksen was arrested and charged with her murder.

On April 5, 41-year-old Melbourne woman Hannah Pringle was found seriously injured at her home in Abbotsford. Her 15-year-old son and his 14-year-old friend were charged with her murder the next day.

In Australia, on average one woman a week is killed. We are 17 weeks into the year — so we have surpassed that number.

When will it fucking end?

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.