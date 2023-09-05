Two Women Aged 18 & 35 Have Been Rushed To Hospital After Alleged Stabbing At Their Qld Home

A woman and a teenage girl have been rushed to hospital after they were allegedly stabbed multiple times at their home in outback Queensland.

Emergency responders were called to a home in Townview, near Mount Isa, shortly before 5 am on Tuesday, following reports of an alleged assault and stabbing.

Multiple ambulances attended the scene to treat the two women suffering from multiple injuries before transporting them to Mount Isa Hospital.

Per ABC News, the Queensland Ambulance Service said a 35-year-old woman was in a critical condition after suffering several stab wounds to the chest. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman was in a serious condition.

Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was assisting officers with enquiries, and a crime scene had been declared.

Authorities were door-knocking nearby homes in the area and urged any witnesses or those with information on the incident to contact them.

More to come.