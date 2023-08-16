A 35 Y.O. Man Has Been Arrested After A Woman Was Found Stabbed To Death In Syd’s West

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

A man has been arrested in relation to a woman who died after a stabbing in Sydney’s western suburbs.

According to 9News, emergency services were called to a home in St Mary’s at 6.45am to assist a woman who had stab wounds to her chest. Paramedics attempted to save the woman, but she died at the scene.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man at Campbelltown Police Station at around 7.30am.

The Daily Telegraph has since reported that the woman was Drew Douglas, who was a mother to four kids. As per the publication, the 35-year-old man that was arrested by police was Douglas’ partner Shaun King.

An unnamed man allegedly made a “rambling call” to police hours before Douglas was found.

It is also reported that a critical incident investigation has been launched to “probe a phone call” King allegedly made the night before Douglas’ body was found.

Neighbours of the mother described her as the “nicest woman ever”.

“It’s so shocking, her poor babies. One of the kids is one month old,” the neighbour said.

We will update this article when more information is shared.

Image Source: Getty Images / Joseph Martinson