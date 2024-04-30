A 19 Y.O. Woman Has Been Found Dead In A North Bondi Home & A 32 Y.O. Man Has Been Arrested

A 19-year-old woman has been found dead in an apartment in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called to the unit on Hardy Street in North Bondi on Tuesday morning following reports a woman was found unresponsive.

Police and paramedics couldn’t revive the woman, who is yet to be formally identified, and she was declared dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman has been found dead in an apartment in North Bondi. Image: 9 News.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the circumstances around the woman’s death are on-going. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

A 32-year-old man, who police said in a statement had an “unrelated outstanding warrant”, has been arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

No charges have been laid.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you when we know more.