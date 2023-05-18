CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

A 29-year-old man is in custody following the death of a woman aged in her 20s in Caboolture, Queensland.

Police arrived at a unit in Caboolture, north of Brisbane, at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night after reports a woman had been assaulted.

The woman was found critically injured with stab wounds and rushed to Caboolture Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police then tracked a Holden Commodore that was believed to be a “vehicle of interest” and launched a pursuit at about 10.40pm.

After the dramatic chase, where police deployed a tire deflation device, the Commodore allegedly crashed into a police vehicle.

The sole occupier of the car, a 29-year-old Morayfield man, was arrested and taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for assessment where he remains under police guard.

Police will allege the man is known to the woman, and are investigating her death as a homicide.

The Caboolture unit is being treated as a crime scene, and police have urged anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in the vicinity of Short Street to come forward, as well as anyone with footage of the crash.

The young woman is the 20th woman to allegedly be killed in Australia this year. That means an average of one woman a week has been killed.

Just on Tuesday, an 18-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a female school student multiple times. She was left fighting for her life in hospital.

Earlier this month, 65-year-old Lynne Wright was stabbed to death in her home in Queensland. Her husband was charged with her alleged murder. According to femicide researcher Sherele Moody, she was the 19th Australian woman killed this year and the sixth in just one month.

Less than two weeks before this, 35-year-old mum-of-two Emmerich Lasakar was stabbed to death in her home in Perth, WA. Her partner was charged with murder. She was the sixth fifth woman killed in April alone.

We know from The Australian Bureau of Statistics that physical and sexual violence against women is endemic to this country — according to its most recent survey, one in four women experienced intimate partner violence, compared to one in 14 men.

When will our government do something about this? When will it end?

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.