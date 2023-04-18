CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence against women.

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman who was found with serious injuries in a home in Perth’s south-east.

Police were called to a residence in Kewdale about 7.45pm on Monday.

Emergency services administered first aid to the 35-year-old woman before taking her to Royal Perth Hospital, where she later died.

As reported by the ABC, police said the man — who was known to the woman — drove to a service station in East Victoria Park after the woman was injured.

He was then involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Berwick Street and Emily Street in St James.

The man was arrested at a nearby home at 8.20pm and was taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard.

The nature of the woman’s injuries and how she passed away have not been confirmed.

Police are yet to charge the man.

Police are urging anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of a grey Ford Ranger Raptor dual-cab utility with sports striping being driven between Kewdale and St James to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about violence against women, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.