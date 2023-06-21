Steven Dean Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Partner Emmerich Lasakar At Their Perth Home In April

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

A 37-year-old Perth man has pleaded guilty to murdering his partner while their two children were inside their Kewdale home.

On Wednesday, Steven Dean faced the Stirling Gardens Magistrate Court via video link from Casuarina Prison.

He admitted to murdering his 35-year-old partner, Emmerich Lasakar, on April 17 this year. One of the couple’s daughters called triple-zero and Lasakar was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, but she tragically passed away.

As reported by the ABC, Dean left the scene and crashed his car into a tree in St James. Police told the publication in April he then fled to a nearby home, where he was arrested.

Per The Age, Dean also admitted to attempting to rob an East Victoria Park service station and threatening to kill one of its workers, as well as attempting to steal a knife from the home he was arrested in.

However, he told the court “he didn’t break in” to the St James residence.

“They let me in to the house to wash my face,” he said, per the ABC.

Days after Lasakar was killed, WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch told ABC Radio Perth the couple’s two daughters called triple-zero.

“You can only imagine the horror that was encountered by them,” he said.

“Any death in a domestic violence situation is horrific in any community.

“Certainly as police commissioner in WA I’m horrified every time I hear about these deaths.”

The children are now being cared for by family members.

Dean will face the Supreme Court for sentencing in October.