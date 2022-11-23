Perth man Andre Rebelo has been charged with murdering his Mum at her Bicton home in 2020.

Per PerthNow, the 26-year-old cryptocurrency dealer was taken into custody on Tuesday and fronted the Fremantle Magistrates Court that afternoon.

Rebelo has been accused of murdering his mother Colleen Rebelo after cops were called to her home at around 2.30pm on May 25, 2020 and discovered her body.

According to WAToday, the charge has been filed as a domestic violence case in court listings.

He will remain in custody until he faces the Supreme Court of Western Australia in December.

Rebelo shares a young son with his partner Gracie Piscopo, a Perth-based influencer with more than one million Instagram followers.