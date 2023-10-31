A Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Woman Was Found Dead In A Hotel In Perth

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

A man has been charged with allegedly murdering a woman who was found dead in a luxury hotel room in Perth’s Crown Towers.

Emergency services were called to the casino precinct in Burswood, east of Perth CBD, at about 11am on Monday, when the body of the woman was found. She was aged in her 30s.

A 42-year-old man was also found in the room with self-inflicted injuries, WA police said.

He was arrested and taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment, before being discharged into police custody.

Police charged the man with one count of murder, and he is due to appear before Perth Magistrate Court today.

According to multiple reports, the man and the woman were known to each other.

The woman is the fifth to be allegedly killed in Australia in just 10 days, according to femicide researcher and journalist Sherele Moody.

On Sunday, Bendigo woman Logee Osias was allegedly killed in her home. Her former partner was taken into custody. Two children were present at the home when emergency services arrived.

Last week, Lilie James was found dead in the bathroom of a Sydney school she coached sports at. She is suspected by police to have been killed by ex-partner and colleague Paul Thijssen.

Within the same few days, a man was charged with the murder of 38-year-old mum-of-two Krystal Marshall, who died in a fire in Adelaide. A 70-year-old man was also charged with the murder of another woman in Canberra in the same week.

According to Moody, 57 women in total have been allegedly killed in 2023. We are only 44 weeks into the year.

