‘Devastated & Heartbroken’: Family Of 21 Y.O. Sydney Coach Lilie James Have Shared A Statement

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

The family of 21-year-old water polo coach Lilie James say they are heartbroken after she was found dead in the bathroom of a Sydney school on Wednesday.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful Lilie James,” they said in a statement shared via NSW police.

“She was vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved by her family and friends. We are tremendously grateful for the support of our community at this difficult time.

“As a police investigation is underway, we will not be providing further comments. We ask that you please respect our privacy.”

The statement came hours after a body was found in an Eastern Sydney bay in the search for missing man Paul Thijssen in relation to the suspected homicide of Lilie James.

Police have confirmed the body is that of a male, but the man has not yet been formally identified.

Police returned to the area this morning to continue searching for Thijssen, after items associated to the homicide were found in Diamond Bay Reserve yesterday morning.

“A police operation is currently underway to retrieve a body in Vaucluse,” a police statement said.

No further information was provided and the body has not been identified.

James was found dead in a gym bathroom at St Andrew’s Cathedral College late on Wednesday night.

NSW Police Superintendent Martin Fileman said James had suffered “serious head injuries”.

“From her injuries it was apparent she was a victim of a homicide,” he said.

“The actual scene was quite confronting for the police who turned up.”

It’s being reported that Thijssen phoned police shortly before midnight on Wednesday, informing them where to find her body. The phone call took place about four hours after James is believed to have died. However, police have not confirmed these claims.

The school has been closed for the rest of the week, with the superintendent offering support to staff and students.

“I understand that this is a highly upsetting and concerning update, and I want to support our alumni community in any way we can,” she said.

Help is available.