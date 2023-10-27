A Body Has Been Found In The Search For A Man Wanted For Questioning Over Sydney Woman’s Death

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

A body has been found in an Eastern Sydney bay in the search for missing man Paul Thijssen in relation to the suspected homicide of a woman at an elite Sydney school.

Police returned to the area this morning to continue searching for Thijssen, after items associated to the homicide were found in Diamond Bay Reserve yesterday morning.

“A police operation is currently underway to retrieve a body in Vaucluse,” a police statement said.

Police have confirmed the body is that of a male, but the man has not yet been formally identified.

It came after 21-year-old Lilie James was found dead in a gym bathroom at St Andrew’s Cathedral College late on Wednesday night.

NSW Police Superintendent Martin Fileman said James had suffered “serious head injuries”.

“From her injuries it was apparent she was a victim of a homicide,” he said.

“The actual scene was quite confronting for the police who turned up.”

It’s being reported that Thijssen phoned police shortly before midnight on Wednesday, informing them where to find her body. The phone call took place about four hours after James is believed to have died. However, police have not confirmed these claims.

The school has been closed for the rest of the week, with the superintendent offering support to staff and students.

“I understand that this is a highly upsetting and concerning update, and I want to support our alumni community in any way we can,” she said.

Help is available.