Brisbane Woman Allegedly Hired Two Men To Murder Her Ex With A Woodchipper For Insurance Money

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

A trial is underway of a Brisbane woman whom prosecutors allege told two men to kill her ex-partner and feed his body through a woodchipper.

Prosecutors allege, 61-year old Sharon Graham wanted to make it look like her ex Bruce Sanders accidentally fell into a woodchipper. It is alleged that she told two men, her then partner Greg Roser and Peter Koenig, to carry out the act. Graham has entered a not guilty plea and is defending the case.

According to prosecutors, Graham allegedly wanted Roser dead so she could get the life insurance money – said to be about $700,000.

When he was still alive a week later, she allegedly asked the men why he wasn’t dead. It has been claimed that the men then sought a larger woodchipper and killed him.

According to Koenig’s evidence in court, Roser hit Sanders over the head multiple times with a metal bar while he was clearing a garden.

“Greg was standing over him with a steel bar … above his shoulder. He clubbed him on the head again and again,” Koenig said in court.

He told the court the two men then carried his body to the woodchipper.

“I placed Bruce on the tray of the chipper and used a stick to put his arm into the rollers to take him in.”

Although Graham wasn’t present when the murder took place, prosecutors alleged in court that she was responsible for the “counselling and procurement” of the crime.

If convicted, Graham could be looking at spending the rest of her of her life behind bars.