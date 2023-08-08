A 35 Y.O. Perth Woman Has Been Found Dead & A Man Has Been Taken Into Police Custody

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

Police are investigating the death of a young mum in Bedford, Perth as an apparent homicide and a man is in custody.

Emergency services were called to a home around 5pm on Monday where the woman, identified as 35-year-old Tiffany Woodley by WA Today, was sadly found dead.

ABC News reported dozens of officers blocked off the street, and that members of the woman’s family were seen at the home visibly distraught.

Police said in a statement that a man had been taken into custody and that an investigation was underway. WA Today reported that the man was Woodley’s 37-year-old “on-again, off-again” partner, who Woodley’s mother said she had been with for seven years.

WA Police Inspector Geoff DeSanges said Woodley had suffered horrific injuries.

“A woman lost her life last night through extreme violence,” he said, per WA Today.

“Violence of any nature, especially against women, children or other vulnerable victims is unacceptable.

“Family and domestic violence is a scourge in our community. This violence must stop, everyone has a right to feel safe, especially in their home.”

Forensic and homicide detectives attended the scene, with WA Today reporting police confirmed the alleged homicide is being treated as a domestic violence incident by investigators.

Neighbours of the women spoke to the ABC and shared their shock at her death.

“I only saw her yesterday — it’s a tragedy,” one neighbour said, per ABC News.

“Can’t believe it’s happened, it’s so unreal.

“My heart goes out to her family … I’m sick to my stomach.”

The neighbour described the woman as a “happy, warm and comforting” young mother.

Another neighbour said they “couldn’t sleep” because of what happened to her.

“It’s distressing — for the family, for community. She’s someone’s daughter and a mother,” she said.

“It’s a sad, somber day.”

According to femicide researcher and journalist Sherele Moody, the woman is the 42nd to be allegedly killed in Australia this year, and the third to be killed in five days.

Earlier this week, a 60-year-old woman from Goldie, Victoria was killed. Timothy Loosemore, also 60, was charged with her murder today.

Last Friday, a 51-year-old Melbourne man was arrested for the suspected murder of a 40-year-old woman known to him.

We’re only 31 weeks into 2023, which means these 42 deaths average to more than one woman killed a week.

These stats have remained horrifically high for years — when the fuck are we going to actually do something about them?

Image: 9 News Perth