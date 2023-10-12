A 17 Y.O. Perth Teen Has Been Charged With The Hit & Run Of Indigenous Woman Rebecca Collard

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story may contain images, voices, and video of people who have died.

A teenager has been charged with murder after the body of Noongar woman Rebecca Collard was found following an alleged hit and run in Perth.

The “much-loved” 48-year-old was found unresponsive at the intersection of Wanneroo Road and Nollamara Avenue at Balcatta, in Perth’s northern suburbs, shortly after 1am on October 4.

Homicide detectives have since charged a 17-year-old boy with murder, alleging he “deliberately drove a vehicle” at the mother-of-three and left her unaided, causing her death.

Earlier this month, police released CCTV footage of a mystery black vehicle seen driving along the road around the time of the incident, in a bid for the public’s help to track it down.

“You may have seen or heard any suspicious activity including persons or vehicles, and in particular in relation to a dark-coloured sedan, please come forward,” WA Police Inspector Geoff DeSanges said at the time.

Anyone with information was urged to constant Crime Stoppers, and a link was available for anyone with dashcam footage to upload it directly online.

Collard’s son Ranford Kearing appeared on 10 News Perth last week to call for justice for his mother.

“Devastated. Very, very devastated,” he said about his family’s heartbreak at Collard’s death. He said what happened to her was “monstrous”.

The teenager charged for Collard’s alleged murder, who cannot be named because he is underaged, will face Perth Children’s Court on Thursday.

According to femicide researcher Shereele Moody, Rebecca Collard is the 52nd woman killed in Australia in 2023.