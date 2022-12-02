Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story contains details of someone who has died.

A pregnant 30-year-old Noongar woman who was allegedly assaulted with a chunk of concrete by a 17-year-old boy has died in a Perth hospital.

Dianne Miller was hit in the head while sitting in her car, which caused her to lose consciousness and enter cardiac arrest. Several people attempted CPR before she was taken to Royal Perth Hospital’s intensive care unit where she remained until she passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Per NITV, it’s alleged the boy threw the concrete into her car in a carpark in south Perth on Tuesday night following an alleged altercation between her partner and several teenagers.

The police believed the teens had gone to the Waterford Plaza shopping centre “looking for trouble” and had wound up in a fracas in the carpark, the ABC reported.

Her brother, Malcolm Clifton, spoke with NITV on Thursday, confirming Miller and her unborn child had died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the alleged attack.

“Everyone’s destroyed,” he said.

“We just lost our world… the baby passed away too.”

A candle-lit vigil was held outside Royal Perth Hospital on Thursday evening by her family and Clifton said there has been a “big community response” following the alleged attack.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with grievous bodily harm in Children’s Court on Wednesday, remains in custody and is expected to attend a bail hearing next week.

Per The Daily Mail, Inspector Brett Braddock said the teenagers and the couple were not known to each other.

“‘I put it down to quite simply [allegedly] senseless, unprovoked violence, which is unacceptable and we won’t tolerate it,’ he said.

Miller’s death comes less than three months after 15-year-old Cassius Turvey died after he was allegedly attacked on his way home from school and nine months after 16-year-old Jai Wright died after colliding with an unmarked police car in Sydney.

If you’re feeling affected by this content, help is available. There’s no shame in talking about it.

If you’re in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also get in touch with Headspace Yarn Safe online.

Or you can speak with your NACCHO community health service – find your local member online.