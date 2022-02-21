Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following story may contain images, voices, and video of people who have died.

An Indigenous teenager has tragically died after a “collision” with a police car.

Jai Wright, who was only 16 years old, died on Sunday from head injuries after his bike collided with an unmarked police car on Saturday morning.

Jai had just finished year 10 and started an apprenticeship to become an electrician. He was described by his father as bright, eager and hardworking.

“Everyone wanted to be around him,” Lachlan Wright told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He was funny and quirky.”

“He got the job on a Thursday and started on Monday. He could have had time off, but he was really excited,” Wright said.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated. However, Wright said he was told two different versions of events by NSW police.

Another Aboriginal teenager, Jai Wright, killed by Australian authorities. There are no words. These cops are on death hunts: the ‘chase’ is pretence. Two years ago, two Aboriginal boys drowned while being chased by police. How many more? #justiceforjaiwright #justicefortjhickey pic.twitter.com/ccsovyVqCz — Jennine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan (@jennineak) February 20, 2022

“[Officers] said that Jai was riding the motorbike up Henderson Road, he was riding down the bike lane and an unmarked police car, that was travelling in the opposite direction to Jai, pulled in front of him and Jai hit the car,” Wright said, of what he was told after speaking to hospital staff.

Later Wright and Jai’s mother spoke to another senior police officer investigating the incident, who told them that Jai was riding the bike at speed and crashed into a parked car.

“[He said] he was going very fast, and he went over a bump and lost control, went airborne, and ran into the unmarked police car that was parked behind the Uber,” Wright said.

“I said to him, ‘The boss was just down here and told us a completely different story to what you’re telling us now’ … It was really dismissive. All of us were shocked.”