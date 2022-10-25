A 21-year-old Perth man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old Aboriginal boy who died on Sunday as a result of injuries sustained during a violent attack.
Cassius Turvey was walking with a group of friends on October 13 when police allege he was followed by a ute and attacked by Jack Steven James Brearley who jumped out of the car and assaulted Cassius with a metal pole.
Cassius suffered lacerations to the ear and forehead and two strokes. He was initially sent home after receiving stitches but then suffered a seizure eight hours after the attack and was taken back to hospital where he was placed into an induced coma. He underwent multiple surgeries to relieve swelling in his brain but died in hospital on Sunday.
Brearley was originally charged with one count of unlawful wounding but homicide squad detectives upgraded the charge to murder on Monday.
“I’m just appalled at some of the violence going on in our communities,” Cassius’ mother Mechelle Turvey said.
“I don’t think you can ever get justice. I’m heartbroken.”
She said Cassius’ father also died a month ago after a long battle with cancer.
A GoFundMe page titled #justiceforcassius to raise money for the family’s funeral expenses and legal battle was set up by Cassius’s cousin Michelle Wighton on Monday. It amassed $65,000 in 23 hours.
Brearley is in custody and is due to appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on November 9.
Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Cleal said there was no indication Brearly knew Cassius or the other two boys he was with.
“In terms of the motivation [behind] the attack, that is still subject to ongoing investigations by the homicide squad,” he said.
“We are working with the family and local businesses and the school just to ensure that nothing further escalates as a result of this,” he said.
Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it online.
Mechelle Turvey told NITV she wanted her son to be remembered as a beloved member of the community who was willing to give anything a go.
“He looks after everyone and has this beautiful gift of making people smile and laugh and uplifting people,” she said.
“Cassius was born a Pop, blackfulla style, and born an Uncle.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
In Heartbreaking News, A 30-Year-Old Aboriginal Woman Has Died In Custody In Melbourne
-
Cops Arrest The Man Who Allegedly Used A Makeshift Flamethrower To Attack An Aboriginal Woman
-
Here’s Every Major Aussie Protest Being Held For George Floyd & Indigenous Deaths In Custody
-
WA’s RSL Just Banned The Aboriginal Flag & The Welcome To Country At Its ANZAC Ceremonies