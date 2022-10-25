CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions of violence and images of an Indigenous person who has died.

A 21-year-old Perth man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old Aboriginal boy who died on Sunday as a result of injuries sustained during a violent attack.

Cassius Turvey was walking with a group of friends on October 13 when police allege he was followed by a ute and attacked by Jack Steven James Brearley who jumped out of the car and assaulted Cassius with a metal pole.

Cassius suffered lacerations to the ear and forehead and two strokes. He was initially sent home after receiving stitches but then suffered a seizure eight hours after the attack and was taken back to hospital where he was placed into an induced coma. He underwent multiple surgeries to relieve swelling in his brain but died in hospital on Sunday.

Brearley was originally charged with one count of unlawful wounding but homicide squad detectives upgraded the charge to murder on Monday.

“I’m just appalled at some of the violence going on in our communities,” Cassius’ mother Mechelle Turvey said.