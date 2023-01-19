CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions of violence and images of an Indigenous person who has died.

Three more people have been charged with murder amid an ongoing investigation into the cruel death of 15-year-old Noongar-Yamatji schoolboy Cassius Turvey.

Cassius was walking with a group of friends after school on October 13 last year when police allege he was followed and attacked by 21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearley with a metal pole, which police believe was a shopping trolley handle.

Cassius suffered a large gash to his head and his ear was slashed. He was discharged from hospital after receiving stitches but approximately eight hours later, he suffered a seizure and was in a lot of pain. He went back to hospital and was placed in an induced coma, where he underwent brain surgery to relieve swelling and bleeding on his brain.

Cassius suffered two strokes, and died five days later at Perth Children’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

Per the ABC, police allege that two men and a woman were with Brearley — who has already been charged with the murder of Cassius — during the violent assault.

A 27-year-old man from Wundowie, a 24-year-old man from Chidlow and a 20-year-old woman from Herne Hill have each been charged with murder.

They are due to face the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

Brearley is also accused of attacking another 13-year-old boy who was walking with Cassius, and stealing his crutches and cap.

Brearley has been charged with one count each of murder, assault and stealing. He remains in custody at Casuarina Prison and has not yet been required to enter a plea to his charges.

Cassius’ death caused an uproar across the country; the nation was — and still is — angry that the life of a young Indigenous boy who was walking home from school was taken so brutally and senselessly.

Candlelight vigils, rallies and a national day of action were organised following his passing.

NITV reported that more than three thousand people attended the first candlelight vigil held in Boorloo (Perth) on October 31 last year.

“Cassius was a teddy bear, or as the boys would say, a big friendly giant. He had a big heart, a big brain and big dreams,” one of Cassius’ best friends said at the vigil.

“Your name will never be forgotten. It will always be remembered.

“Forever 15, my friend.”

If you’re feeling affected by this content, help is available. There’s no shame in talking about it.

If you’re in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also get in touch with Headspace Yarn Safe online.

Or you can speak with your NACCHO community health service – find your local member online.