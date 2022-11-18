CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions of violence and images of an Indigenous person who has died.

Hundreds of people have come together to remember Noongar-Yamatji teenager Cassius Turvey in a private funeral.

He was farewelled by family and friends, with 9News reporting 500 people attended the 15-year-old’s funeral.

Cassius died from his injuries after he was allegedly attacked while walking home with a group of friends. A 21-year-old man has since been charged with murder.

A number of people made speeches at the funeral, which was also live-streamed.

His niece Saraia Radcliffe — who was born on the same day as Cassius — described the pair as “twins”, per The Guardian.

“He was a force to be reckoned with,” she said.

“Cassius always found a way to make people laugh and [his] smile was infectious.

“I feel your strong spirit. Now I’ll cherish every memory. You’ll be forever 15 and I’ll be forever broken.

“You are everything to me. You’re a part of me.”

Other people at the funeral spoke of Cassius’ smile, and he was described as a “born leader” according to The Guardian.

Founder of Aboriginal community organisation Binar Sports Adam Desmond described his shock at Cassius’ death.

“After hearing what happened, it didn’t make any sense to me,” he said.

“The loveable, kind man he was.

“Who could ever want to hurt him is what was going through my mind.”

Desmond said “our community would be a bit better if we were all a bit more like Cassius,” per 9News.

At the service, a song called “Forever 15” was played. It features a number of artists from across the country, as well as messages from Cassius’ family.

Principal of Swan View Senior High School George Sekulla also spoke at the funeral, describing Cassius as the only person in the whole school “who would go out of his way to open doors for staff”.

“I wish I had a class of students just like Cassius,” he said.

Since Cassius’ death in late October, vigils have been held across the country.

A GoFundMe has also set up to help support his mum Mechelle Turvey. The GoFundMe has raised more than $712,000 so far.