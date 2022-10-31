CONTENT WARNING: This article contains descriptions of violence and images of an Indigenous person who has died.

Candlelight vigils, rallies and a national day of action have been organised following the horrific death of 15-year-old Noongar boy Cassius Turvey on October 23.

The 15-year-old was with friends and was allegedly followed and attacked with a metal pole by 21-year-old Perth man Jack Steven James Brearley on October 13. Brearley has been charged with murder and will appear in court in November.

Turvey later died of injuries sustained in the attack, resulting in lacerations to his ear and forehead. He suffered two strokes and a seizure and passed away in hospital 10 days later.

His death has caused an uproar across the country and rallies and vigils on a snap national day of action has been organised for November 2. A candlelight vigil has also been organised in Perth on October 31 — Halloween — which organisers said was Turvey’s favourite day of the year and encouraged people to come dressed in their best costumes to honour him.

Here’s where vigils for Cassius Turvey are being held across Australia

Perth / Boorloo

October 31 — 5.30pm at Midland Oval, 2 Midland Square Perth. Organisers encourage everyone to dress in their best Halloween costumes in Turvey’s memory. More information on the Facebook event.

Melbourne / Naarm

November 2 — 6pm at the Aboriginies Advancement League, 2 Watt St Thornbury. More information on the Facebook event.

Sydney / Warrane / Warrang

November 2 — 6pm at Sydney Town Hall, 483 George St Sydney. More information on the Facebook event page.

Adelaide / Tarndanya

November 2 — 6.30pm at Victoria Square, Grote St Adelaide. More information on the Facebook event page.

Brisbane / Meanjin

November 2 — 7pm at King George Square, 87C Roma St Brisbane City. More information about this candlelight vigil on the Facebook event page.

Darwin / Garramilla

November 2 — 7pm at Rapid Creek Bridge, Casuarina Dr Rapid Creek. More information on the Facebook event page.

Canberra / Ngunnawal

November 2 – 6pm at The Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

Alice Springs / Mparntwe

November 2 — 7.30pm at Alice Springs Court House, 10 Parsons St Alice Springs. Organisers have asked people to bring chairs, candles and picnic blankets to this solidarity vigil. You can find more information on the Facebook event page.

Newcastle / Awabakal

November 2 — 6pm at Civic Park, King St Newcastle. Find out more information on the Facebook event page.

Broome / Rubibi

November 2 — 5pm at Town Beach, 90 Robinson St Broome for a 5.30pm vigil and sunset flower release. A walk has also been organised for this vigil starting at Broome Courthouse at 3.30pm. The group will walk along Hamersley and Robinson streets towards Town Beach for a 5pm arrival. More information on the Facebook event page.

Bunbury / Coolingnup

November 2 — 6pm at Graham Brickness Music Shell, Symmons St. Organisers have asked people to bring candles, flowers, signs and something to sit on. More information on the Facebook event page.

Cairns / Gimuy

November 2 — 7pm at Cairns City Library lawns, 151 Abbott St Cairns. Check out the Facebook event page for more information.

Wagga Wagga

November 2 — 5.30pm at Ngurra Hub Ashmont. More information is available on the vigil’s Facebook event page.

Wollongong

November 2 — 6pm at MacCabe Park, Burelli St Wollongong. Find out more information on the Facebook event page.

Albany / Kinjarling

November 2 — 6.30pm at Albany Town Hall, York St Albany. The group will meet at the Town Hall and walk together to the Albany Justice Complex. More information on the Facebook event page.

Eden

November 2 — 6pm at the Eden RSL Hall, 84A Bass St Eden. More information on the Facebook event page.

Townsville / Thul Garrie Waja

November 2 — 11am to 3pm at The Strand, Townsville. This march will begin at the rock pool end of The Strand and is taking place throughout the day to allow people to gather. The main vigil and speeches will be from 12.30pm to 1.30pm if you can only attend for a short time. More information on the Facebook event page.

More gatherings and vigils in places like Ballarat, Mt Druitt, Warmun and Portland have also been organised. Details for those can be found below.

More vigils, marches and gatherings for Cassius Turvey are being organised in the lead-up to November 2. We’ll keep you updated as more are announced.