CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence against women.

The woman who was allegedly murdered in her Merrylands apartment has been identified as 42-year-old Erin Gilbert.

Emergency services were called to the unit in Sydney’s west about 11.30pm on Sunday after concerns were raised for Erin’s safety, NSW Police said in a statement.

Superintendent Andrew Holland told reporters on Tuesday that when police arrived, they found Erin’s body in the living room with “very serious and severe” injuries.

Her 38-year-old husband Nic Gilbert had called triple-zero and was attempting CPR when police arrived, Superintendent Holland said.

Police spoke to Nic at the scene and took him to Granville Police Station for questioning. He has since been released pending further inquiries.

Superintendent Holland said Nic has been “very forthcoming”, but no suspects had been “ruled in or ruled out at this stage”.

“Definitely we believe something’s happened on Sunday night … when police arrived, she hadn’t been passed away for long,” he said.

“Erin was at home in her unit block that evening … we are aware that neighbours have heard her at the unit block, she’s been speaking that night.

“We’re just concerned somebody else may have been at the unit block with her.”

Police established a crime scene at the unit, where specialist forensic police conducted an extensive search.

Detectives, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, have commenced an investigation into Erin’s death under Strike Force Trevelyan.

“We’re obviously asking for people to come forward who may have heard something, may have heard someone going past, anyone that can give any information to officers to assist the investigation,” Superintendent Holland said.

Hours before Erin’s body was discovered, 59-year-old Lisa Fenwick was found with multiple stab wounds in a Mascot apartment.

Her 61-year-old partner Anthony Eriksen was arrested and charged with her murder on Sunday evening.

He appeared via video link at Parramatta Bail Court on Monday, where no application for bail was made.

According to journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody, who keeps count of the women killed in acts of violence across Australia, 16 women have been killed this year.

❤️SHE MATTERS: REMEMBERING ERIN GILBERT!❤️



For the third time in six days, I need to tell you about a woman murdered in Australia.

42-year-old Erin Gilbert was killed in Merrylands on Sunday. Police are yet to catch her killer.

Erin is the third woman killed in the past week. pic.twitter.com/aYSp5vrIqn — Sherele Moody (Femicide Researcher) 🌈 (@ShereleMoody) April 11, 2023

Sixteen too many. Rest in peace.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about violence against women, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.