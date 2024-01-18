A Man In A Clown Mask Robbed A Brisbane Store At Gunpoint In The Stuff Of Nightmares

Queensland Police are appealing for help from the public after a man in a clown mask robbed a store at gunpoint.

The incident took place on December 29, when a man with a gun robbed a petrol station in Brisbane.

Detectives from the Upper Mount Gravatt Criminal Investigation Branch have released CCTV the robbery. In the footage, the man can be seen climbing over a fence, running into the store and waving a gun in the face of an employee. He can then be seen fleeing the scene, carrying the cash drawer from the till.

“Around 7.30pm, a man wearing a clown mask entered the business on Cavendish Road and demanded cash, before threatening an employee with what appeared to be a gun,” police said in a statement.

“The man left the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.”

The employee was not harmed during the incident.

Police said the offender was described as having a slim build with long dark hair, and was wearing a clown mask, black plants and jumper, blue shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could assist with investigations is urged to contact police.