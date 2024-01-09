A Man Allegedly Attempted To Flee From Police In Melbourne By Calling An Uber Last Night

A man has been arrested after attempted to flee from police by calling an Uber in Melbourne overnight.

Police were seeking the 31-year-old man after responding to a report of a collision between two vehicles at an intersection in Ferntree Gully in Melbourne’s east.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Tuesday.

A witness called police and told them one of the drivers had fled from the scene after crashing into another vehicle at speed.

Upon arriving at the crash site, police confirmed the abandoned car was stolen and cordoned off the area while following up on reports of the man seen fleeing.

Police and a dog squad followed, however allege they spotted a ride-share car leaving a nearby hotel carpark.

Officers from the Highway Patrol intercepted the car after noticing the passenger in the back seat, however the man again fled the scene.

Police chased the man and he was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.

Police said he had been interviewed and was facing a raft of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, careless driving and committing indictable offences while on bail.

He will appear in court today to face the charges.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were assessed by police at the scene and both transported to hospital for treatment.