Man Fined $500 For Spearfishing A Beloved Blue Groper Called Gus In Sydney’s Sutherland Shire

A spearfisherman who illegally caught a famous blue groper has been fined $500 following an investigation into the incident.

The man caused an outcry from Sutherland Shire locals on Saturday after allegedly spearing a blue groper fish locals believed to be a fish known as “Gus” at Oak Park Beach, Cronulla. Gus was a beloved fixture of the community and has been a local diving buddy for many for more than 40 years.

According to News.com.au, Marine Area Command was called to the scene after receiving calls that a blue groper fish — a protected species in NSW — was killed by a spearfisherman. It is illegal to catch a blue groper by any other means than a fishing line or hand line in NSW.

“Officers spoke with a 26-year-old man at the scene. The fish was not located by police and is believed to have been returned to the water,” Police told News.com.au.

“Following inquiries the man was issued a penalty notice for taking Groper not to use [sic] a rod and line or handline which carries a penalty of $500. ”

(Image: Getty)

NSW Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Tara Moriarty said the incident was “terribly disappointing.”

“The Blue Groper … is a friendly but powerful coastal fish that will follow and interact with divers and swimmers,” she said, per The Guardian.

“They are gentle and grow old in locations which is why so many people get to know them.

“It’s terribly disappointing for the local community of Cronulla’s Oak Park Beach who have publicly and privately shared their sadness at the loss of ‘Gus’ due to illegal spearfishing.”

Blue gropers are known for their relaxed and curious nature. (Image: Getty)

On-the-spot fines of $500 can be issued for using any method other than a fishing line or hand line to catch a groper, possessing one of a prohibited size or having more than two. However, the maximum penalties are a $22,000 fine or six months jail time.

Seven News reported that the man was immediately confronted by locals as he hauled the fish from the water.

Tenille Piek, a local diver and witness, had previously campaigned to have larger signs put around the beach to make it clear that spearfishing was not allowed in the area following the death of another blue groper back in May.

She described blue gropers as “labradors of the sea” because they “are tame and fearless, which makes them very vulnerable”, before speaking to Gus’ particular impact on the community.

“Gus lets you hand feed him sea urchins, and it is a privilege to experience these encounters,” she told The Leader in May.

“These fish take a long time to grow to their maximum size and they are not rapid breeders, so it is devastating to see a life taken away so quickly and for no good reason.

“They need to be protected for our next generation to witness their beauty and have the same encounters with them that I have been able to experience from a young age.”