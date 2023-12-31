The Most Infamous Nightclub For Aussies In London Forced To Relocate Its Dancefloor Fish

A school of fish that once called Infernos nightclub in London home has been relocated after animal rights activists called foul on the living conditions.

After a bunch of complaints directly to the venue and a barrage of online review-bombing, the fish have been taken to a yet undisclosed location to live out their little fishy lives per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Infernos has since told The Telegraph, that the fish are “extremely happy” in their “new environment” which kinda sounds like what you tell a toddler when their rabbit dies.

But oh well. Who’s to say?

A viral TikTok served as the straw that broke the camel’s back which is probably not the best metaphor to be using in the context of animal liberation but it’s New Year’s Eve, lay off me, guys.

Captioned “no matter how bad your life is, just remember you’re not a fish living at Infernos”, the video went viral with everyone in Clapham undoubtedly viewing it.

At the time of writing the video had been viewed over 1.4 million times with many stopping to comment things like “They’re not even swimming around, are they THAT stressed??” and “Are you kidding me????? What can we do to help? Please”.

The nightclub in the South London suburb of Clapham — which is home to more Australians aged 20-30 than you can poke a stick at — was once a favourite of Barbie herself, Margot Robbie.

It’s been a sort of local phenomenon since the 1980s, with everyone who has ever visited seeming to possess a story.

In a 2023 Time Out London article titled “Euphoria, filth and mayhem: why do people love Infernos nightclub?”, one informant claimed to have witnessed “a man feeding MDMA to the fish in the fish tanks like Salt Bae“.

It’s therefore probably fair to say that this fish welfare issue had been bubbling away (sorry) for quite some time.

Personally, my best guess is that Margot adopted them all.

It’s the sort of thing she’d do.

Hopefully the fish won’t have to pay $600 a week for a shoebox cleverly disguised as a bedroom, as many Londoners do.