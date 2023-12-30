Lithgow’s Mayor Has Posted A Heartbreaking Tribute After A Tragic 21-Person Crash Left 2 Dead

The Mayor of Lithgow has published a heartbreaking tribute after two people lost their lives and 15 more were injured in a highway car crash on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred around midday on the Great Western Highway, 15 kilometres north of Lithgow at Wallerawang.

“We can only imagine what the police, medical teams, ambos, paramedics, VRA, SES, both town and rural fire brigades, transport NSW staff and all who have been on the front line are coping witnessing something like this horror crash,” began Maree Statham, Lithgow City Council’s mayor in a post to Facebook.

“Our thoughts are with you all, we realise the carnage you have witnessed and the strength required to maintain the ability to stay focussed and mentally strong, your lives changed yesterday.”

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, Police believe the crash occurred when an Isuzu ute towing a motorcycle trailer hit a Toyota Hilux travelling in the opposite direction.

A Hyundai SUV was then flung off the road when the Hilux hit it.

A Kia and a Nissan also became enmeshed in the crash, with the Kia hitting the ute head-on.

The 42-year-old Isuzu driver and the 49-year-old Kia driver died shortly after the crash, while still at the scene.

NSW Police Detective Superintendent Paul Glinn said the crash site was littered with suitcases, pillows and other travel items, hinting that the victims were on holiday.

351 have lost their lives on New South Wales roads in 2023.

“To the families of the two men deceased our sincere sympathy is extended to the families and friends for the tragic loss of their loved ones,” Mayor Statham continued.

“To the remaining injured, including the beautiful children, our sincere concerns for your recovery, we have incredible specialists and medical staff in our hospitals that no doubt will fight the fight of their lives to do what they can to save these very badly injured patients.

“We are a Local Government Community that when a crisis arises and in times like this we all realise how precious it is to be alive, let’s all pray for all involved with this tragedy,” the mayor’s post concluded.

Header image credit: Nine.