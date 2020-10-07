Car manufacturing giant Ford Australia has officially joined the hunt for the elusive Lithgow panther and I simply cannot stress this enough: I love this for them.

2020 is a year that has been rife with conspiracy theories, but rather than sharing theories that are dangerous and harmful to the public, you can simply talk about the (reportedly) very real Lithgow panther.

Simon Townsend and John Turner of Big Cats Victoria (no affiliation with Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue) have been researching the elusive beast for decades. But after years of trying to single-handedly prove the existence of big cats in Australia, Ford has finally announced that they’re stepping in to help provide equipment for the team, the Daily Mail reports.

The collaboration comes as Ford releases their new Ford Puma SUV, and honestly, this is an advertising campaign I can get behind.

Townsend and Turner are focussing their research on Victoria’s Otway region, where they claim to have reported up to seven sightings per year in the area. But thanks to the new equipment provided by Ford, the pair should hopefully be able to track the animals’ movement and prove its existence.

“The addition of new cameras and equipment will greatly aid our search for the puma and other big cats,” Simon Townsend told the Geelong Advertiser.

“The pursuit of the puma and other big cats in the region has been part of our work since 1973.”

But sightings arent’ limited to the Otways, with big cats being spotted all over the country.

Even TV presenter Grant Denyer believes in their existence after seeing them multiple times on his Bathurst property. And, as I said in my interview with the man himself, WHY WOULD HE LIE?!

Obviously, it’s important to note that the existence of the Lithgow panther, the Otways puma or any other big cat in Australia is not scientifically proven (yet). But ask yourself, why would this many people collectively lie about their sightings? They simply wouldn’t.

The Lithgow panther lives, baby.