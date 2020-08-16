In what has to be my favourite news story of 2020 so far, TV presenter Grant Denyer is officially a Big Cat Truther after allegedly having *multiple* run ins with the elusive Lithgow Panther on his rural property.

The Family Feud host discussed his sighting on Sunday night’s episode of The Project, passionately confirming its existence.

“I know it’s real because I know what I saw with my two eyes. It was five to 10 times bigger than a normal domestic [cat],” he said in the interview. “I saw it. My wife saw it. I have some hazy and shaky video footage of it but I promise you it is out there. Panthers are real.”

READ MORE Peep This Crystal Clear Footage Of What Looks To Be A Fucking Lithgow Panther In Sydney

But he didn’t stop there, he went on to claim that after comparing the beast to his sheep, he’d estimate it to be “literally five times bigger than a domestic cat.”

He’s yet to release his footage, but given just how many alleged sightings we’ve had this year alone, I don’t think it’s too far fetched to believe the Lithgow panther lives. She lives, baby, she lives!

But unlike other alleged sightings, I’m really inclined to believe this one. Why, you ask? Well, while other people may cry “Lithgow panther!” for attention or their fifteen minutes of viral fame, Grant Denyer simply does not need to.

The man is a respected member of society, he’s got a successful television career and although throwing that away to commit to full-time Big Cat Truthing sounds like an absolute hoot, I really don’t think he’d risk his reputation if he wasn’t sure he’d seen a Lithgow panther.

To make it even more believable, this isn’t even the first time he’s spoken about it publicly. Back in May, he told news.com.au that he had installed cameras on his rural property to get better footage after claiming to have seen the elusive beast twice.

“I’ll give you an exclusive and don’t think I’m crazy but I’m on the panther bandwagon right now,” he told News.com.au. “I’m talking about the famous panthers that roam the Australian bush.”

Currently, Denyer hosts both Family Feud and Dancing With The Stars. He’s got a perfectly fine career for himself and I highly doubt he’d be throwing out false Lithgow panther allegations for the sake of some clout. Mr Denyer, sir, I believe you.

I know it sounds crazy, but Australia is HUGE and we only inhabit a tiny portion of this great country. Realistically speaking, a small population of Lithgow panthers could be roaming free. It truly isn’t that far-fetched of an idea.

Obviously, I have to give the disclaimer that there is no definitive evidence that proves the existence of the Lithgow panther at this current moment in time, and according to all official reports, it does not exist.

Grant Denyer, if you’re reading this, please email me at lavender.baj@pedestriangroup.com.au because I would love to join you on your quest to find the elusive Lithgow panther.