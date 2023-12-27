The Eastern Australia Storms Have Now Claimed The Lives Of 10 People Including A 9 Y.O. Child

Wild weather has killed at least 10 people across Queensland and Victoria, officials say, as the death toll continues to rise.

The latest fatality was the body of a man found in the Buchan caves campground in eastern Victoria. The man, not yet formally identified, was believed to be camping with a woman who also passed away after flash flooding devastated the area.

In Brisbane, the body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday after she disappeared in a flooded stormwater drain. Her body was located by police after an extensive search.

Also in Queensland, three men were killed after a large boat capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay. Queensland Police acting chief superintendent Andrew Pilotto said it was a “horrific event”.

“The conditions were horrific. Visibility would have been down to two metres,” he told media.

“It would have been very difficult to survive in those conditions anywhere, let alone out on Moreton Bay.”

Pilotto said the bodies of two men were recovered from inside the boat and another was found in nearby waters. The men were aged 48, 59 and 69.

On the Gold Coast, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree on Monday night and in Gympie the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were found in the Mary River.

Superintendent Paul Algie said three women were exploring the area when they were swept off their feet. One woman made it to safety however suffered “moderate injuries”.

“She is conscious and able to speak to investigators; she will make a full recovery but obviously this is a very traumatic event for her,” he said.

A 14-year-old boy also died on the Mary River after disappearing while water tubing on Sunday. The boy was being towed behind a boat when he disappeared from view.

A 19-year-old man remains missing after being swept out to sea at Congo Beach in New South Wales on Tuesday. The man went missing after assisting a family member in rough surf.

Tens of thousands of people have also been left without power, with the thunderstorms bringing down about 1,000 powerlines and disconnecting more than 85,000 people.