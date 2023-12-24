Santa Might Be Slippin’ Down Yr Chimney Tonight W/ Major Storms & Hail Forecast For Xmas Eve

Batten down the hatches, people, ‘cos there could be a Christmas Eve storm brewing that’d make Santa Claus think twice about landing on your rooftop. Let’s suss the Christmas Eve weather.

Residents in New South Wales, Queensland and some parts of Victoria are being told to expect rain, hail, and very little shine.

“The particular area where we’re likely to see severe thunderstorms is around Southeast Queensland including the Brisbane region and northeast NSW,” said senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Angus Hines per the Daily Mail.

‘We could see some of those thunderstorms get really big, really intense and they could potentially cause damaging to destructive wind gusts heavy to locally intense rainfall and large or even the giant sized hail as we saw yesterday.”

Hopefully Santa and his army of reindeer can still make headway in these less-than-ideal conditions.

BUT WHAT ABOUT CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT?

The good Melbourne one, not the shit Sydney one.

“Showers of course, by their nature, tend to be a little spotty a little hit and miss – so there’s still a chance we’ll get the carols in the dry but there’s a risk of showers across Melbourne City at that time of day,” said Hines per news.com.au.

HMMM.

You’d hate for jolly old Saint Nick to get his sack soaked by the Christmas Eve weather en route to your tree.

This comes after the BoM also issued a warning for the Southern Darling Downs as well as the Granite Belt district.

The BoM has forecast between seven and 30 mm of rain on December 24 in Sydney, up to nine mm in Melbourne, two to 20 mm in Brissy, and unsurprisingly, no chance of anything except PURE SUNLIGHT in Perth.

Those lucky dogs.

But what’s the forecast around the country for the main event – December 25?

Well look no further, our festive ferals, ‘cos we’ve collated all the important numbers for ya.

Now all that’s left to do is sink 19 tins, eat a ham, and stare off into the distance as grandma delivers unwarrented social commentary.

Header image bowie15 via iStock & BoM via Twitter.