Family, friends and community members have given tributes to five teenagers who were killed in a car crash in Buxton, south west of Sydney.

Six teens were travelling in a four person Nissan ute when it collided with a tree. The 18-year-old driver of the ute was taken into hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been arrested.

NSW Police said he’s “assisting police with their inquiries” according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Police are investigating the incident and acting Inspector Jason Hogan said speed was a potential “factor in relation to the crash”.

Since the devastating crash, the local Buxton community has come together to remember the five victims, Lily van De Putte, Gabby McLennan, Tyrese Bechard, Antonio Desisto and Summer Williams. They were all in Year 9 and Year 11 at Picton High School.

Lily van De Putte’s dad John Van de Putte gave a particularly powerful statement to the ABC.

“We don’t hold any grudges against the driver because he is going to go through hell,” he said.

Mayor of Wollondilly Shire Matt Gould posted on Facebook about the “devastating” loss to the community.

“Our thoughts are with the Picton High and Buxton communities and particularly with the family and friends of those involved, as well as the emergency responders who had to deal with such a heartbreaking scene,” he said.

“There’s an awful lot of people in the shire that are hurting today, so we need to be there to support and look out for each other.”

Friends of the teens have spoken out about the tragedy. One girl said two of the crash victims had texted her asking to hang out that night.

“I told them I couldn’t stay out late… I just feel like I can’t wake up,” she said, per 9News.

“Gabby and Lily were very close and no matter what happened, they were always there for me.”

A mum from the local community also spoke to The SMH about the two girls.

“They were cheeky, beautiful, just always smiling,” she said.

Picton High School will be providing extra counselling for its students in the aftermath of the crash, with support from the NSW Department of Education.

“For as long as students need it, we will supply it,” the school said on Facebook.