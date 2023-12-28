Slag Wars Star Sophie Anderson Was Stabbed And Abused In Months Prior To Death, Friends Allege

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

Sophie Anderson, star of Cock Destroyers and Slag Wars, was stabbed and seriously abused in the lead up to her death, her friends allege.

Speaking to The Sun, friends of the viral star allege Anderson, 36, was badly let down by police and suffered abuse from her partner Oliver Spedding, 34, in the months prior to her death.

They allege Spedding, who was found dead in a hotel in November, would stab her, hit her head against the wall, steal her phone and money and stop her from getting medical attention.

Further, Spedding allegedly transported Sophie around in a campervan and forced her to keep performing as a sex worker, despite losing one of her breasts to multiple sepsis infections. They also said she was covered in untreated scars caused by his abuse.

“He made her leave her home and live in a campervan and travel from hotel to hotel all over the country doing appearances and meeting clients, so if any reports were made to police, it was in different jurisdictions and hard to find them as they were of no fixed address,” they told The Sun.

“The campervan was urine-soaked and disgusting. Oliver was a big drinker and would drink bottles of Jack Daniels and take GHB. He plied Sophie was drugs even though Sophie had well known issues with drugs in the past.

“He took all her money and bank cards. He tried to ruin her businesses by posting transphobic content when Sophie was a huge supporter of trans rights and had many trans followers. He was jealous of her success because everybody loved her.”

They said Anderson was “scared” and felt she had no escape. They also claimed officers “did not take them seriously” when they made reports about the abuse, saying that police dismissed them as both they and Anderson were sex workers.

Anderson died in November from unconfirmed causes. Co-star Rebecca More confirmed the news of her passing in an Instagram post, saying she was “devastated at the awful news”.

“We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her,” she said.

“The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.”

She said her passing was tragic but she was “now at peace”.

Help is available