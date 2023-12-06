Sophie Anderson’s Most Iconic Moments As Meme Queen, Cock Destroyer & Internet Icon

Sophie Anderson, who died this week age 36, was more than an IYKYK internet celebrity. The Cock Destroyers and Slag Wars star rose to fame after a 2018 video she and fellow porn star Rebecca More shared to promote an upcoming porn video went viral. Ever since, she both defined a section of internet culture and revelled in it, while becoming a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community to boot.

“The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors,” More wrote when announcing Sophie’s passing yesterday.

“We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her.”

In honour of her life, we’ve compiled some of Sophie Anderson’s biggest moments to remember her by. You can begin by clicking here to see the video that started it all, but be warned — it’s definitely NSFW content.

In 2020, the pair became reality tv stars as they began hosting their own show Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer, in which queer models, sex workers and content creators came together and went through a series of challenges in a quest to find the next LGBTQIA+ icon (the full series is now streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION).

Online, Anderson was known as a “meme queen” with some iconic moments to her name, such as the “fuck it’s a Sunday” video.

Anderson was also loved for her “bubbly” and honest personality, and it shone through in videos such as this one where she can be seen feeding ducks.

It wasn’t all memes, and Anderson was well known as an activist and voice for queer communities. Here’s an example, just one of many, of her speaking out and encouraging people to be who they are without shame.

As well as speaking up on behalf of disadvantaged communities, she also used her platform to challenge ideas about working in the sex industry. Here she is in a video speaking out against the stigma sex workers often face, saying that “any shame or embarrassment in my work – there isn’t any”.

Anderson was a true inspiration to the communities that she empowered and spoke for, whether it was through encouraging people to not be ashamed of who they are or challenging stigmas around sex workers and the industry. It’s clear, through the tributes flowing for her online, that she was widely loved and will be dearly missed.