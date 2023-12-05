Sophie Anderson, Star Of Cock Destroyers And Slag Wars, Has Died Age 36

Sophie Anderson, queer porn actress and one half of the viral Cock Destroyers team along with Rebecca Jones, has died aged 36.

Jones confirmed her passing in a post shared to Instagram, where she said she was “devastated at the awful news”.

“We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her,” she said.

“The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.”

She said the pair were very close and shared a “crazy” time together that “was totally unique to us”.

“That’s how I will remember her,” she said.

“This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always always love you and hold a special place in my heart.”

The duo rose to fame after a video of them saying “we are the fucking cock destroyers” went viral in 2018. From there, they quickly became queer icons and went on to host their own reality show Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer in 2020 (which will be streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION from tomorrow).

The show brought together queer models, sex workers and content creators in the English countryside and put them through a series of challenges in a hunt to find the next LGBTQIA+ icon.

They were also known for celebrating the queer community and spoke out about sex workers, trans and non-binary people, POC and queer lifestyles. However, the duo famously parted ways in 2021 after a cryptic online fallout.

At the time, Anderson said she “only wanted positivity” in her life in a brief message shared to X (formerly Twitter).

“Rebecca & I are parting ways. I feel this is the best choice for everyone’s health and happiness,” she said.

Since news of her passing broke tributes have been flowing, with many people saying Anderson was a “gentle soul”.

“All she ever cared about was making people happy, championing sex positivity, and being a true LGBTQ+ ally,” one person wrote on X.

“Gone way too soon.”

Another person said they were “absolutely devestated”.

“She showed the world that sex workers are just as full of love, kindness, vulnerability and above all humour as anyone else,” they wrote in a post to X.

“Her impact on the LGBT community will never be forgotten.”