30 Y.O. Man Charged With Murder Over Woman’s Death On Christmas Day In WA

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

A man has been charged with the alleged murder of a woman who died in a Western Australia home on Christmas Day.

According to the Western Australia Police Force, a 30-year-old man was charged with murder after a woman died in Western Australia’s Cable Beach, Broome.

Police have confirmed that on Monday December 25 at 6pm, a 34-year-old woman was found in a residence on Roe Place with serious head injuries. Despite immediate medical treatment at the scene, the woman died as a result of her injuries sustained at the home.

(Image source: 9News)

Following an investigation into the woman’s death, Homicide Squad Officers charged a man with murder on Wednesday afternoon. Police also claim that he was known to the woman.

The 30-year-old is due to appear in Broome Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 28.

The 34-year-old’s death comes a week after another woman was found dead in a kitchen at the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra. A day after the woman was found, 29-year-old sous chef Jude Wijesinghe was arrested and charged with murder.