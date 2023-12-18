Woman Found Dead At Canberra’s National Zoo And Aquarium, 29-Year-Old Man Arrested

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a kitchen at the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra.

Emergency services responded to the scene at 12.50pm following reports of a disturbance, and found the woman’s body in a commercial kitchen area.

Police said a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and transferred to hospital under police supervision.

“The zoo has been closed, and police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public at this time,” ACT Police said in a statement.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

More to come.

