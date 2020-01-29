The world is in mourning over the tragic loss of athlete Kobe Bryant who died alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Now, Bryant’s widow Vanessa has shared her first tribute to her husband and daughter via Instagram.

The mother-of-three changed her Instagram display picture to feature an image of Kobe and Gianna together, as pointed out by Pop Crave.

Vanessa Bryant just changed her profile image on her official Instagram account to a picture of Kobe and Gigi. ???? pic.twitter.com/xUENBYJlfl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2020

Following the tragic news, a family insider told PEOPLE magazine that Vanessa is trying her hardest to “be the strong one” for her other two daughters.

“She can’t finish a sentence without crying,” the insider said. “But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one.”

They added, “Of course, you can never be prepared for this. Despite their ups and downs, (Vanessa and Kobe) were soulmates. She thought of him as her partner for life.”

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people — including the pilot, Gianna’s teammates and their parents — died in Sunday’s crash. The group was on their way to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy, according to ESPN.