A 23-year-old man has been stabbed to death “in less than five seconds” in a suspected ambush in south-east Brisbane. Police are investigating links to bikie gangs.

The incident occurred at about 1pm near Goodlife Health Club in Carindale, on the corner of Creek and Pine Mountain Roads.

Queensland Police said the victim was driving into the gym’s car park in a white Mercedes Benz when he was approached by a black Audi A3 hatchback. As he tried to exit the car park, he was rammed by a white Nissan Patrol and five men exited the two approaching vehicles.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Queensland Police Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said the men approached the driver’s seat and used a crowbar to smash the window.

He said the man tried to escape via the passenger side door and ran across the road, but was pursued by two of the men. One of them confronted him and stabbed him multiple times in the torso.

“What we have is quite a graphic and disturbing scene where a young man has lost his life in the middle of a roadway,” Detective Superintendent Massingham said.

Four of the men left the scene in the Nissan Patrol and the fifth fled on foot.

Detective Superintendent Massingham said the incident was caught on security cameras and described the footage as “confronting and horrific”. He said the stabbing occurred “probably in less than five seconds”.

Per the ABC, Detective Superintendent Massingham said “the motive at this stage is unknown” but bikie links are “front and centre” of the police’s investigation.

Police are searching for the Nissan Patrol and are appealing for anyone who sees the vehicle to dial Triple Zero and not approach it.

More to come.